Kickboxing club become overall cup champions

By Paul Francis
Contributor
Published 18th Jul 2025, 21:42 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2025, 08:56 BST
Team NMA at the ECKA Cup Championships 2025placeholder image
Team NMA at the ECKA Cup Championships 2025
The Northampton Martial Arts club attended the ECKA Cup Championships 2025 last week and walked away as overall winners.

The club based near Weston Favell took 21 members to the championships and secured 38 medals.

The tournament was held in Coventry whereby each competitor fought in their individual divisions to secure medals and podium places.

Each medal went towards accumulating points for the team to battle it out against other clubs to become the overall club cup champions.

The Winning Team from Northampton Martial Artsplaceholder image
The Winning Team from Northampton Martial Arts

The Northampton team secured 20 golds, 11 silvers and 7 bronzes. This then led to the team being crowned cup winners.

The club looked untouchable with calculating over double the points from the runner ups.

This was the club’s 2nd consecutive year winning the cup following their success in 2024.

The team consisted of regular competitors, returning competitors following years of absence and 10 first time competitors.

Club Coach commented “Our team members trained hard for their challenge which is proven in their success. Their achievements are very well deserved and they did their club proud.

For anyone interested in taking up martial arts, you can book a free taster session via this link: https://forms.office.com/r/AtKZchFeC6

