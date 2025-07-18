Kickboxing club become overall cup champions
The club based near Weston Favell took 21 members to the championships and secured 38 medals.
The tournament was held in Coventry whereby each competitor fought in their individual divisions to secure medals and podium places.
Each medal went towards accumulating points for the team to battle it out against other clubs to become the overall club cup champions.
The Northampton team secured 20 golds, 11 silvers and 7 bronzes. This then led to the team being crowned cup winners.
The club looked untouchable with calculating over double the points from the runner ups.
This was the club’s 2nd consecutive year winning the cup following their success in 2024.
The team consisted of regular competitors, returning competitors following years of absence and 10 first time competitors.
Club Coach commented “Our team members trained hard for their challenge which is proven in their success. Their achievements are very well deserved and they did their club proud.”
For anyone interested in taking up martial arts, you can book a free taster session via this link: https://forms.office.com/r/AtKZchFeC6