Kettering extends her championship lead with another race win

Asha and her team mate Bobby on the podium

A racing driver from Kettering has extended her championship lead as she hits the mid-point of her 2025 racing season, with her latest podium success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

42-year-old Asha Silva, who was diagnosed with adult autism and ADHD, is a driver for Team BRIT, the world’s only competitive team of all-disabled racing drivers, and competed in round 4 of the Britcar Endurance Championship last weekend at Thruxton race circuit.

Asha is paired up with Bobby Trundley, who is also autistic, and together, they have dominated their class so far, scoring their second P1 finish in consecutive rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday 5th July, the drivers took on qualifying in the morning in their BMW M240i, putting them P2 in class for the first of 2 x 45 minute races.

Asha in her BMW M240i

Race 1 saw Asha taking to the track first. Unfortunately, the car had a mechanical issue and had to be pitted, but a timely red flag meant the pair didn’t drop too many places. Bobby then took over and managed to climb back up, securing P3 in class.

In race 2, Bobby had an electric start to the race, which Asha built on throughout the race to bring them home first in class!

The results mean they are now in joint lead in the overall championship, and 1st in their class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asha said: “A P1 ending to the day was the cherry on the cake of an awesome weekend, when I also celebrated my 42nd birthday!

Asha celebrating her race win

“We had issues at the start, but we persevered and finished with good points ahead of race 2. Bobby had a smashing start, tearing his way through the grid and making up 8 places. He then handed over to me and I needed to keep focus, getting us over the line clearly and safely and we did it!

“Thank goodness for such a brilliant crew who are always making sure we get out on track with a car that perform. #OneDreamTeam.”

Asha races again at Donington on the 9th August.