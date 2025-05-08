Kettering driver secures a podium with a win at Silverstone

Asha Silva and team mate Bobby Trundley with their trophies.

41-year-old autistic racing driver, Asha Silva from Barton Seagrave, has continued her winning start to the season with a class win at Silverstone last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asha is a driver for Team BRIT, the world’s only competitive team of all-disabled racing drivers, and competed in round 2 of the Britcar Endurance Championship on Saturday 3rd May.

Fellow Northamptonshire driver, Noah Cosby also raced, driving a McLaren 570s GT4 alongside team mate Caleb McDuff, finishing 4th in class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asha paired up with fellow autistic racing driver, Bobby Trundley from Wokingham, driving a BMW M240i.

Noah Cosby

The pair took on qualifying in the morning, finishing P3 in their class. They then prepared for the 90 minute endurance race in which they share the driving, racing half each.

Asha started the race, driving fantastically to move up to P1. A well-timed pitstop then saw Bobby take over, holding the position until the chequered flag. Bobby and Asha are now winning their ‘Cup Class’ championship and are only 5 points off the overall championship lead.

Asha is hoping to inspire and encourage other people to understand their own mental health, having been diagnosed with adult autism and ADHD at the age of 38.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asha said: “I qualified P3 on the grid, which I felt could have been better, but I was dead set on winning and managed to get the car up to first in our class within the first couple of laps of the race.

Asha Silva and Noah Cosby from Northamptonshire

“I got to P2 in the first lap, then broke P1 coming into the complex before Hamilton straight, and then rocketed off away from our closest competitor, keeping P1.! I kept to my race line and made sure faster cars in different classes to us had to round me.

“It was a battle to keep my position, but I fought to keep my focus to make sure we didn’t lose the lead.

“I handed over to Bobby, knowing I needed to make sure I gave him something he could really monopolise on, and he smashed it in true Bobby style!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The car was set up amazingly, without the crew behind us we wouldn’t have been able to get where we are. Stellar pit stop, stellar set up, stellar team! Absolutely epic race.”

Noah Cosby is a paraplegic following a motocross accident and competes alongside Caleb McDuff who is Deaf. Noah and Caleb qualified 3rd in class before finishing 4th in their race.

Noah said: “I came into Silverstone hungry for a win and was determined to push hard right from the start. In qualifying, I managed one clean flying lap without traffic—far from perfect, but it was enough to secure P3 and put us in a solid position to fight for the lead.

“I had a strong start, taking the lead in class before dropping back due to a safety car flag. At the safety car restart, I had a clean but intense battle for the lead over the next few laps, eventually coming out on top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While opening up the gap, I caught up with a car from the class above. I saw an opportunity to make a move and create a cushion between myself and second place. Unfortunately, while on the inside of the other car, they turned into me, resulting in contact. I felt the impact was enough to justify an immediate pit stop rather than risk continuing with potential damage.

“That unplanned stop dropped us to P4 in class and ultimately cost us a shot at the win. Caleb delivered an outstanding drive, maintaining an impressive pace and slowly reeling in the gap to the podium. Unfortunately, another safety car restart ended our chances of closing in further.

“It’s tough to go from leading to missing out on a podium due to something beyond our control, but it’s a valuable lesson—endurance racing rewards patience, and sometimes it’s better to think long-term rather than risk it all too early.”

Asha and Noah race again at Snetterton on Saturday 31st May.