Judo Academy Northampton win medals at Midland Area Regional School Championships

Oscar Mcardle with Bronze

On January 25, 2025, six young athletes from Judo Academy Northampton showcased their talent and determination at the Midland Area Regional School Championships, bringing home an impressive six medals.

Competing against some of the strongest school-level Judokas in the region, the Judo Academy Northampton team delivered outstanding performances, demonstrating skill, resilience, and sportsmanship.

The results were Keira Cornell, Silver, Dumitru Marcu, Bronze, Luca Kiely-Croft, Bronze, Oscar Mcardle, Bronze and Atticus White, Bronze/

A club spokesperson said: “Every competition is an opportunity for our Judokas to grow, and this event was no different. Their hard work in training showed on the mat, and we couldn’t be prouder of their performances.”

Luca Kiely-Croft with Bronze

Judo Academy Northampton continues to build a reputation for developing young talent in the sport, offering high-quality coaching and competitive opportunities for children aged 7-14.

With upcoming competitions on the horizon, the academy is looking forward to more success as their young athletes gain experience and confidence on the tatami.

If you are iInterested in getting your child involved in Judo? Judo Academy Northampton offers free trial sessions for beginners, focusing on skill development, confidence, and discipline in an engaging environment.

For more details or to book a free trial, visit www.judoacademy.uk!