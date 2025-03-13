Judo Academy Northampton scores two medals at British Schools Championships

Keira Cornell with Gold on the podium at British Schools Championships 2025 in Sheffieldplaceholder image
Keira Cornell with Gold on the podium at British Schools Championships 2025 in Sheffield
Judo Academy Northampton is proud to announce an outstanding performance at the British Schools Championships 2025 in Sheffield, with two of its talented young Judoka earning podium finishes.

Keira Cornell secured a gold medal, demonstrating dominance in her category, while Luca Kiely-Croft fought through a 17-player category to claim a hard-earned bronze.

Speaking about the competition, the club's head coach Matt said:

"The British Schools Championships is one of the most challenging school-based judo competitions in the UK. It brings together hundreds of young athletes from across the country, testing their skill, determination, and ability to handle pressure at a high level. Winning a medal here is a huge achievement and a reflection of the hard work put in during training."

Luca Kiely-Croft with Bronze on the podium at British Schools Championships 2025 in Sheffieldplaceholder image
Luca Kiely-Croft with Bronze on the podium at British Schools Championships 2025 in Sheffield

The event, organised by British Judo, is a key milestone in the national competition calendar, providing a platform for young athletes to gain experience and test themselves against some of the best in their age groups.

Keira and Luca’s success highlights the strength of Judo Academy Northampton’s training programme and the dedication of its Judoka. Their achievements not only showcase technical ability but also resilience, discipline, and commitment to continuous improvement.

About Judo Academy NorthamptonJudo Academy Northampton is committed to developing young athletes, providing expert coaching, and fostering a strong community of Judoka. This judo club in Northampton offers training for beginners through to competitive players, with a focus on skill development, confidence-building, and a passion for the sport.

For more information please visit www.judoacademy.uk or contact:📧 [email protected]

