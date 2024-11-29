Judo Academy Northampton brings home medals

Luca Kiely-Croft with silver.

The Level 3 NHC Regional School Championships 2024, held in Brentwood, Essex, was an unforgettable experience for Judo Academy Northampton.

Judo Academy Northampton proudly competed at the Level 3 NHC Regional School Championships 2024, held on 24th November in Brentwood, Essex. This was one of the regional events qualifying for the British Schools Judo Championships.

The team showcased exceptional determination and sportsmanship, leaving a lasting impression on the competition.

A Day of Medals and MilestonesThe event saw remarkable performances from our players, with three medallists leading the way:

Gabriel Butoi with silver.

Luca Kiely-Croft brought back a silver medal.Keira Cornell brought back a bronze medal.Gabriel Butoi brought back a silver medal.Beyond the medals, our players exhibited the values of judo through their actions.

This event was more than just a competition; it was an opportunity for growth and learning. The hard work and dedication of every player reflect the strength of Judo Academy Northampton. The team looks forward to building on this success as they continue their journey in judo.

Congratulations to all our competitors, medallists, and supporters for making this day unforgettable. Onwards to more success in the future! 🥋

To find out more about judo classes in Northampton, visit www.judoacademy.uk.