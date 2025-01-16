Jordan Letts announced as Foundation CEO at Northampton Saints

Jordan Letts, CEO of Northampton Saints Foundation

Northampton Saints Foundation is delighted to announce the appointment of Jordan Letts as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

With a longstanding commitment to the Foundation’s mission, Jordan brings a wealth of experience and passion to his new leadership role.

Jordan has been an integral part of the Foundation since its inception in 2018, having most recently served as Head of Foundation. During his tenure, he has been a key driver in the development and expansion of numerous programmes that have significantly impacted the lives of thousands in the community.

Jon Drown, Chair of Trustees for Northampton Saints Foundation, praised Jordan’s continued dedication “As we move forward under Jordan’s leadership, I am confident that his passion, experience and vision will continue to build on the Foundations successes. I am excited as we move into this new chapter and look forward to the continued success and positive change that his leadership will bring”.

Northampton Saints Foundation, which carries the legacy of Northampton Saints Rugby Football Club, is committed to using the power of sport and the values of rugby to create lasting, positive change in local communities. The Foundation’s diverse education and social inclusion programmes reached 7,000 people last academic year, empowering individuals to develop new skills and enhance their well-being.

Jordan shared his excitement about the new role, reflecting on the Foundation’s journey so far: "Since 2018, the Foundation has touched the lives of over 25,000 individuals, and we have accomplished so much. However, the need for our support is greater than ever, and I am both humbled and excited to lead the Foundation into its next chapter. I’ve been on this journey from the beginning, and it’s deeply personal to me. Having experienced adversity in my own life, I know firsthand how important it is to have someone believe in you and provide support."

Jordan continued, “This role is not just a title; it’s a great privilege. My mission is clear: to empower every individual we serve and help create lasting change in their lives. Together, we will continue to grow, innovate, and expand our reach to positively impact even more lives each year.”

Under Jordan's leadership, the Foundation aims to continue its vital work and further extend its positive influence on the community, using the power of sport to shape a brighter future for all.