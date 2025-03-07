Huge success for Northampton Wrestling at English Nationals

BST Northampton Wrestling Club delivered an outstanding performance at the English Junior Wrestling Championships 2025, securing a total of 17 medals.

The medal haul included 7 gold, 7 silver, and 3 bronze along with two fourth-place finishes. This impressive showing highlights the club’s exceptional talent, hard work, and dedication to the sport. Under the guidance of Coach Ranjit Randhawa, the team continues to make waves on the national stage, proving themselves as one of the strongest wrestling teams in the country.