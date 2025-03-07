Huge success for Northampton Wrestling at English Nationals
The medal haul included 7 gold, 7 silver, and 3 bronze along with two fourth-place finishes. This impressive showing highlights the club’s exceptional talent, hard work, and dedication to the sport. Under the guidance of Coach Ranjit Randhawa, the team continues to make waves on the national stage, proving themselves as one of the strongest wrestling teams in the country.
With just 12 weeks until the British Championships, BST Northampton Wrestling club is building serious momentum, and their success in this tournament sets the stage for even bigger achievements ahead.