Huge success for Northampton Wrestling at English Nationals

By James Lewis
Contributor
Published 7th Mar 2025, 16:51 BST
Updated 8th Mar 2025, 18:20 BST
Northampton Wrestling medal winners and NSB students (left to right) - Joseph Lewis, Andreea Evtodiev, Jacob LewisNorthampton Wrestling medal winners and NSB students (left to right) - Joseph Lewis, Andreea Evtodiev, Jacob Lewis
Northampton Wrestling medal winners and NSB students (left to right) - Joseph Lewis, Andreea Evtodiev, Jacob Lewis
BST Northampton Wrestling Club delivered an outstanding performance at the English Junior Wrestling Championships 2025, securing a total of 17 medals.

The medal haul included 7 gold, 7 silver, and 3 bronze along with two fourth-place finishes. This impressive showing highlights the club’s exceptional talent, hard work, and dedication to the sport. Under the guidance of Coach Ranjit Randhawa, the team continues to make waves on the national stage, proving themselves as one of the strongest wrestling teams in the country.

With just 12 weeks until the British Championships, BST Northampton Wrestling club is building serious momentum, and their success in this tournament sets the stage for even bigger achievements ahead.

