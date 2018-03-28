TOWCESTER PREVIEW: Sneaking Budge could be one to watch

Spread a blanket over six runners at the final flight of a 2m Towcester handicap hurdle.

It does happen and the last meeting gave a classic example of what led to a thrilling finish.

Perhaps there will be a similar outcome to the Follow Us On Twitter @Starsports_Bet Handicap Hurdle at 3.20pm on Thursday, when three of the horses which took part in that recent barnstorming race could do so again.

Commodore, which sloshed home second in the mud behind grey winner Gregarious, the Tom Symonds-trained Llantara and Thats My Rabbit could all turn out again just a fortnight later but whichever animal is led into the winner’s enclosure to be announced by the microphone of Roger Hart, it is sure of a rousing reception.

My personal instinct is that a fortnight to recover from such heroics on the Towcester hill is simply too short a recovery time, so I expect to be looking elsewhere.

From the five-day entries I would have the Stuart Edmunds-trained Sneaking Budge on my list or possibly the Grace Harris-trained Grams And Ounces.

Actually, Grams And Ounces won at Towcester in March two years ago at odds of 20/1, so that might be a clue.

The seven race card is due to get underway at 2.10pm with the Ladies Night At Towcester Racecourse Mares’ Maiden Hurdle when two possible selections could be Lady Vitesse and Phoeniciana.

The former heralds from the Cotswold stables of Martin Keighley, level pegging with four winners at Towcester this season, with Grant Cann.

So anything from Keighley’s yard must be respected. Phoeniciana comes from the in-form stables of Newmarket trainer Lucy Wadham.

Wadham is the trainer of the aforementioned Gregarious and has had her share of Towcester winners in recent times.

Both Keighley and Wadham have other possible entries on the Towcester card, so watch this space.

The Caroline Fryer-trainer Riddlestown has been a Towcester specialist in recent years, winning four times in Northamptonshire although it should be pointed out he has been successful seven times at Southwell and has popped up on the odd occasion at Huntingdon and Fakenham, just for good measure.

Riddlestown holds an entry for the 2m 4f handicap chase at 4.55. After a couple of pulled up runs next to his name, perhaps he will be galvanised by a return to familiar territory.