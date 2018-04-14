Horne 'honoured' to be skippering Saints against Tigers

Rob Horne says he is 'humbled' and 'honoured' to be skippering Saints at Welford Road this afternoon.

Horne has been handed the chance to lead Northampton out for the first time in the local derby against Leicester Tigers (kick-off 3pm).

And the Australian centre can't wait to get stuck in as Saints bid to beat Tigers at Welford Road for the first time since February, 2007.

"I'm massively looking forward to it," Horne said.

"I'm actually pretty humbled to be leading the team out, especially in a derby game.

"It's a real privilege and I feel honoured to have the opportunity to lead these men.

"I'm not one for too many words so I'm definitely a lead-by-action kind of player and hopefully I can do that today.

"What better stage than up the road?"

Horne joined Saints from Super Rugby side the Waratahs last summer and made his debut in the 24-11 victory against Leicester at Franklin's Gardens in September.

He has made a big impact in the black, green and gold this season and is currently top try scorer with eight scores in 20 appearances so far.

"I was fortunate to debut for Northampton in that game against Leicester in September and it was a real proud moment in my career," Horne said.

"This game is another chance to play against a rival just up the road and I'm really looking forward to it.

"Our focus is purely on us and improving technical things that hurt you in a game.

"In big games, it's that little detail that hurts you and that's what we've found.

"We've put in the work this week and when it really matters you'll see us perform."