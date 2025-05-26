Homecoming for Northampton boxer Eithan James

For the very first time in his professional career, Northampton's own Eithan James will headline a boxing card in his hometown.

BCB Promotions proudly presents "Summer Showdown" on July 25th at the Mercure Hotel, offering local fans a rare and exciting opportunity to witness their charge up close, just a stone's throw from the Shoe-Box Gym where he hones his craft. The 24-year-old former WBO European welterweight champion has become a familiar face on some of the biggest boxing cards across the country. While gracing major stages has raised his profile, this homecoming event provides a unique setting for his dedicated fanbase to see the popular former amateur star in action. It's been a rollercoaster year for James. After accumulating an impressive twelve consecutive victories to start his professional journey, he encountered a setback in a thrilling, hard-fought contest against Owen Cooper, where he was stopped in the ninth round. Demonstrating his unwavering resolve, James delivered an impressive comeback performance against Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards, a display that showcased his skills and put him back in contention. This led to a shot at the coveted Commonwealth Title, where he was matched against Constantin Ursu at the historic York Hall in London. That challenge, unfortunately, ended unsuccessfully inside seven rounds in March, leaving James more determined than ever to earn another shot at the big time and re-establish himself amongst the welterweight elite. While no title belt will be on the line for this fight, James is fully focused on the task at hand as he meticulously works to rebuild his momentum and climb back to the pinnacle of the welterweight division. This fight is a crucial step in his journey to secure future major opportunities. The "Summer Showdown" promises a stacked undercard featuring exciting talents Nico Michael, Michael Stephenson, Tyselle Walfall, Yahya Abudullah, Klinton Baptiste, and Conner Downs. Tickets for BCB Promotions' "Summer Showdown" are available now, priced at £45 general admission & £80 VIP from the boxers directly or by emailing [email protected].