Homecoming for Northampton boxer Ben Vaughan

Ben Vaughan

Ben Vaughan (10-1) didn't leave the Resorts World Arena with the WBO European Welterweight Title, but he did earn a plethora of new fans after his thrilling ten-rounder with Ekow Essuman in November.

Now the 25-year-old from Northampton is back in his hometown, headlining BCB Promotions 'Fully Loaded' event at the Mercure Hotel on February 21st.

"It's always good to be back headlining in my hometown, said Vaughan. It's nothing new for me or nothing to be worried about. Boxing is my sport, my passion; it feels normal to me now, and after boxing away from home for the last three, it will be good to get back out in front of that crowd.

Despite coming away with a narrow split decision loss against the world-ranked Essuman, Vaughan has taken the positives in a performance that impressed not just the fans in the arena but also the Midlands Boxing Board, with the fight being nominated for 2024's Fight Of The Year.

"The whole show and the experience of it I just loved. It's where I belong, boxing under the bright lights on the biggest shows. I was happy with my performance, and I have no argument with the result. The fight was close, and everyone was pleased with it: my coach, manager, and the promoter. I learnt a lot about myself, that I can handle this sort of occasion, and even months later, I am still getting people telling me how good of a fight it was.

Vaughan trains at the busy Shoe-Box gym in Northampton under coach James Conway, and preparation for this fight has seen him spar with Harlem Eubank as well as the highly touted McCormack twins, Luke and Pat.

"They got in contact with myself and James and I love those sparring sessions because it shows me where I am at at the moment. You learn a lot from those rounds and just backs up that I feel more than capable of mixing it with boxers at that level.

After back-to-back first-round knockouts against Liam Gould and Dom Hunt last year, Vaughan is still in a strong position in the British rankings, and he has set the famous Lord Lonsdale belt in his sights for 2025.

"I want to end the year as British Champion and get back on the biggest shows and be boxing regularly. That's where I see myself, and I'm confident I can win that belt. Friday night will be about staying busy getting in a good six rounds and then moving on. I want people to look back at me ten or twenty years from now and think he was entertaining; he gave it everything.

Tickets are available now, priced at £45 for general admission and £80 for VIP from the boxers directly or by emailing [email protected].