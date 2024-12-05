Hitz Programme at Northampton Saints to be celebrated during Community Weekend

Jordan and Craig at the Premiership Rugby HITZ Awards 2024

Jordan Letts and Craig Phillips from Northampton Saints Foundation have both made a profound impact on the local community thanks to their dedication and personal journeys which has seen their work on the Foundation’s HITZ programme transform lives.

Their work, and contribution to the Saints community, will be celebrated during the Community Weekend Round 7 of Gallagher Premiership Rugby (29th Nov - 1st Dec).

Harnessing their experiences and passion to drive change Jordan and Craig create inclusive, empowering opportunities for young people, offering guidance, support, and pathways to brighter futures. Their commitment has helped countless HITZ participants overcome obstacles, gain confidence, and pursue meaningful careers, strengthening not only the lives of individuals affected but also the broader community which benefits from more young people locally having a sense of purpose in life.

Jordan’s journey and impact:

Jordan, who is the Head of Foundation, initially joined Northampton Saints as a university placement student in November 2015 and has been a pillar of support for the HITZ programme ever since. Drawing from his own experience of overcoming educational challenges, Jordan developed into an inspiring role model for HITZ participants. His deep understanding of the obstacles young people face allows him to connect with them on a personal level, helping to build trust and motivation.

One of Jordan’s most impactful initiatives is the “Engage” programme, now one of the Foundation’s largest offerings which supports over 250 students in re-engaging with education each year. His commitment to providing HITZ participants with valuable work experience and employment opportunities has also led to local businesses including Bella Barista, Aldi, and Levy joining the wider HITZ support network.

Jordan is committed to guiding young people through challenges and offering unwavering support, including HITZ participant Leo, who sought him out for reassurance during difficult moments. Jordan’s calming presence and encouraging words had a profound impact, helping Leo find stability and confidence when he needed it most. Jordan says of his time working on HITZ “It has been an emotional journey with HITZ, I love supporting the programme and seeing the students through the good and the hard times!”

Craig’s Role and Achievements:

Craig, the Employability Lead at Northampton Saints Foundation, is recognised for revolutionising the 16+ age group within HITZ with the development of personalised learning models and work experience opportunities that meet the varied needs of the participants. His leadership has significantly expanded the programme’s scope, with work experience offerings growing from two sectors to 10, including trade, retail, and finance. His strategic development of partnerships and bolt-on qualifications has enriched the HITZ programme at Saints, contributing to the programme’s repeated shortlisting for industry awards.

With a background in mental health and sports therapy, Craig’s unique skill set allows him to provide emotional support and guidance to vulnerable participants. His holistic approach to employability and personal development has been instrumental in supporting young people like Dylan, who with Craig’s mentorship has overcome self-doubt to become an independent young adult pursuing further education in sports. His dedication to apprenticeships has also led to success stories including a former HITZ student who is now a full-time Youth Worker at the Northampton Saints Foundation.

Jordan and Craig are just two of many inspiring stories that will be highlighted during Community Weekend Round 7 of Gallagher Premiership Rugby (29th Nov - 1st Dec). This special weekend celebrates the award-winning community programmes run by Premiership Rugby in collaboration with its 10 clubs and club foundations. During the weekend each club will showcase their commitment using rugby to change lives. All clubs share close, meaningful connections with the communities they serve, and use rugby to inspire, uplift, and create positive opportunities for local people. Everyone is welcome in the rugby community and together offer support, build confidence, boost mental well-being, and create a true sense of belonging.

Laylla Stanley, Strategic Lead – Social Impact and D&I at Premiership Rugby said: “Both Jordan and Craig have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to helping young people in their local community change the trajectory of their lives for the better. Their passion for creating opportunities, fostering partnerships, and supporting participants and staff has created an environment that enables young people to thrive at Saints. They embody how rugby can be harnessed positively to shape brighter futures for countless young people.”

HITZ began in a field in Hackney back in 2008 and has evolved into the education and employability programme that operates today with the support of the Premiership clubs and Foundation. In that time, it has supported over 24,000 young people re-engage with education, secure apprenticeships, or find meaningful employment.

About HITZ

HITZ is Premiership Rugby’s flagship education and employability programme, supported by the CVC Foundation and delivered nationally by Premiership Rugby’s 10 shareholder clubs.

Premiership Rugby HITZ Programme Stats:

· Over 24,000 14-24-year-olds enrolled on a HITZ programme over 16 years

· 76% of young people have completed the programme

· 83% progressed immediately into education, employment or training

· 87% expressed an increase in their personal, employability and life skills

· 90% expressed an increase in physical and mental wellbeing