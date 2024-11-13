Here come the champions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fresh from the WKU World Championships in Greece, five very talented local martial artists have taken the Peterborough Championship Series by storm this weekend.

Jasmine Rainbird (18), Kacie Thompson (17), Evie Brittain (17), Adeeti Kotecha (15) and Jack Kirchin (13) of ECKA travelled to Rhodes, Greece in October to represent England in the WKU World Championships. This was a repeat visit to the World Championships for Jas and Evie after their success at the 2023 WKU World Championships in Carlary, Canada. This year Jas took home a silver and bronze, Kacie took a silver, Evie took two silvers, Adeeti took a bronze and Jack just missed out on a medal with a close fight to a strong opponent who went on to win.

This weekend they continued their success at the Peterbrorugh Championship Series. This is a series of 3 competitions, collecting points to take the Grand Champion title. Jas achieved two golds, Kacie achieved a gold, a bronze and a Grand Champion title, Evie achieved a silver, a bronze and two Grand Champion titles, Adeeti took two silvers and Jack took a gold, a silver and a Grand Champion title.

Chief instructor of ECKA Kingsthorpe, Michael Adams, commented, "We are so lucky to have such a great club that supports each other. We could not achieve this success without the support of all our students, parents and coaches."

ECKA Kingsthorpe is a not for profit organisation. If you would like to learn more about the club, please contact us at [email protected].