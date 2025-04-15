Harris brothers from Northampton take the first 2 races in the Bilstein Caterham Roadsport Championship by storm

Charlie Harris heading out to race

Charlie (24) and William (20) Harris got the 2025 Caterham Roadsport series off to a perfect start at Snetterton last weekend.

After qualifying, the first race saw Charlie starting 9th on the grid and William 5th, their race craft getting them up to 1st and 2nd place and on the podium. Grid positions for the second race were as drivers finished the day before. The brothers worked together to stay at the front until the last lap when gloves came off and it was William that took the top spot this time, getting the better exit out of the very last corner.

Dad, Steve Harris, races too and had his own battles further down the field, coming in 21st, while Mum, Julia (who some of our readers may know as the J of JAM www.jamhelpingout.co.uk) watches every race apprehensively from the banks!

BARC (British Automobile Racing Club Racing) said of it all .. "If you were wanting to succeed in the Bilstein Caterham Roadsport Championship then having the surname Harris was the way to go as both Charles Harris and William Harris proved to be the class of the field, claiming a win apiece.

William Harris changing tyres on his Dads Caterham

Neither driver was able to top the times in qualifying however their race craft shone through in the opening encounter as they carved their way to the head of the field, with Charles pipping William to the chequered flag by the slender margin of 0.031s.

Locking out the front row of the grid for race two, the duelling brothers renewed their battle at the head of the pack although this time it was William that reigned supreme, taking the spoils by six tenths of a second."

There are another 6 race weekends (12 races) in the series, including Zandfort Grand Prix circuit in Holland, 26th-27th July and the last one in at Silverstone International, 4th-5th October.