Grand National Football Winners
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northampton based football team, Santos Panthers Volts Under 10's win the grand national One Tournament.
The tournament which took place on Saturday 20th July at Brunel University in London Consisted of 6000 players from the North, South, East and West of the UK. With 541 teams, 27166 minutes of football, 3532 goals and 1741 matches, was whittled down to 15 national champions from Under 7's through to Under 15's for both boys and girls. With great teams, coaches and a lot of talent only the best teams come out on top.
A massive congratulations to the team Luca Williams, Harry Cotton, Baxter Adetola, Elijah Ushe, Tariq Adelani, El-Roi Muzambi, London Holder, Addison Confue, Shay O'Neill, Klay Chick and coaches Habeeb, Adam and Scott.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.