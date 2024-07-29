Grand National Football Winners

Santos Panthers Under 10’s win the grand national football tournament

The tournament which took place on Saturday 20th July at Brunel University in London Consisted of 6000 players from the North, South, East and West of the UK. With 541 teams, 27166 minutes of football, 3532 goals and 1741 matches, was whittled down to 15 national champions from Under 7's through to Under 15's for both boys and girls. With great teams, coaches and a lot of talent only the best teams come out on top.