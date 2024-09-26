Northants golfer Lila Bissett gets England call to face Ireland in Under-16 international

Northampton's Lila Bissett has been named in the England mixed golf team for next weekend's Under-16 International against Ireland

Northants teenage golfer Lila Bissett has been selected to represent England Golf in next weekend's mixed Under-16 International clash versus Ireland in Somerset.

Bissett, who plays at Northamptonshire County Golf Club in Church Brampton, is the current captain of the Northamptonshire Girls team and was recently named as an England Girls squad member for the 2024/ 25 season.

And she has now made the 12-player team for the boys and girls international against the Irish, which will be staged at the Burnham & Berrow Golf Club in Burnham-on-Sea next Saturday and Sunday (Oct 5 & 6).

The match will see six girls and six boys in each team, and Bisset will be joined by fellow England Girls squad members Emily Peaford, Annabel Peaford, Ellie Lichtenhein, Elizabeth Wilson and Summer Carash.

The boys in the squad are Teesside pair Alex Boyes and Thomas Hartshorne, Colne Valley’s Charlie Rusbridge, Ringway’s Cole Self, Bishops Stortford’s Ben Sessions and Gullane’s Cameron Mukherjee.

In the corresponding match last year, England were 15-9 winners.

Team England assistant performance manager Jamie O'Connor said: "This match represents an amazing opportunity for our younger players to both gain experience in an international environment, and also stake a claim for the season to come.

"The match is being hosted by the fantastic Burnham and Berrow Golf Club, and will prove to be fiercely competitive - with all players having successful seasons this year.

"Comprising of six girls and six boys, the match represents a rather unique opportunity, acting as great experience for events such as the Home Internationals, whilst providing an environment where both girls and boys can learn and motivate each other."