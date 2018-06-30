GOLF: First Junior GolfSixes tournament a big hit

Northants’ first Junior GolfSixes tournament was hailed as success after a large group of boys and girls, many of whom have only just started playing golf, competed in the sunshine at Overstone Park on Saturday.

Special rules were in place to make it easier, and therefore more fun, to play as Overstone’s Tyler Langwith and Ollie Walden won the pairs competition ahead of club-mates Kristupas Dambraukas and Harley Hemsley, with Northampton’s Toby Heath and Josh Bodimeade in third.

With further events scheduled for Peterborough Milton on Monday, August 6 and Northampton on Sunday, August 12, the team prize went to the home club, with Peterborough and Northampton joint-second.

Travis Perkins Masters

Northampton-based builders merchant Travis Perkins are celebrating a notable milestone this summer when they sponsor the Masters on the Staysure (formerly Senior) Tour for the 15th time at Woburn GC.

To mark the special landmark, all public admission charges will be waived on the first of the three days of the 2018 tournament on August 31.

‘Free Friday’ at the Senior Masters, which has been watched by around a quarter of a million spectators since its inception in 2002, promises to be a fabulous, fun day for all the family in the school holidays.

Head of the Staysure Tour, David MacLaren, who is a member at Wellingborough Golf Club, said: “We are indebted to Travis Perkins plc and CEO, John Carter, for their continued support.

“We all enjoy returning each year to Woburn, which is such a welcoming environment for golfers of all ages and levels of ability.

“We are delighted to open our doors to the public on ‘Free Friday’ so that golf fans, old and young, can watch top class senior competition at close quarters.”

Tickets for the weekend’s play on September 1and 2, and priority parking on any of the three tournament days, are available on www.europeantour.com/tickets.

NGL Scratch League

Division One

Kingsthorpe recorded back-to-back home wins on consecutive weekends in the NGL Scratch League Division One.

They started off by defeating Peterborough Milton 5½-2½, before edging a tight contest with Overstone Park by a single point.

Milton’s search for a first victory goes on after they drew 4-4 at home to defending champions Wellingborough, who went top thanks to points from Richard Brown, Chris Howes, Jon Harris and Jamie Milligan.

Division Two

Cold Ashby recorded a collection of big wins in their home contest with Rushden as they secured a 6-2 success.

Jack Hall cantered to a 7&6 victory, while Kevin Basson, James Lovett and Jim Burberry all triumphed with four holes to spare.

Last-16 losses for Jones and Forster

Northants’ golfers once again punched above their weight in the prestigious Amateur Championships, as three players reached the knockout stages at Murcar Links and Royal Aberdeen Golf Club.

Northants County’s Ben Jones and Robin Williams both finished 40th in strokeplay qualifying, while Tom Forster made the cut on the mark in 62nd spot.

Callum Farr just missed out by a single stroke.

Although Williams was beaten in the first knockout round, losing 3&2 to Finland’s Eetu Isometsä, England Men’s international Jones and Forster both reached the last 16, before their campaigns ended with contrasting defeats to international opposition.

Jones was beaten 7&6 by German Timo Vahlenkamp, while Forster lost by one hole to Norway’s Viktor Hovland.

In the last 32, Jones had beaten South Africa’s Matt Saulez by two holes, while Forster beat Daniel Hillier of New Zealand 2&1. The tournament was eventually won by Jovan Rebula from South Africa.

NGL Hollingsworth Trophy

Group A

Farthingstone gave themselves a great chance of qualifying for the last four after recording a 3-2 victory at Stoke Albany.

Cold Ashby and Collingtree, who travel to Farthingstone for their last game, now sit joint-top with two wins out of three matches.

Group B

Kingsthorpe will not be able to qualify for the semi-finals, despite ending their campaign on a high with a 4-1 home success against Priors Hall.

Needing a whitewash win to have any chance of topping the group, a narrow victory for away duo Ian Abrahams and Paul Freeman in game two meant Wellingborough and Silverstone will battle it out for a place in the last four.

With no team having recorded an away win in this section, Wellingborough are favourites to progress as they just need to take just one tie at Silverstone next month to finish first on points difference.

Group C

Oundle completed their campaign with a 4-1 home win as they defeated Whittlebury Park, whose only success came from David Melling and Anthony Broadbelt.

Daventry recorded a 4-1 home victory against Peterborough Milton.

Group A

Overstone Park had a mixed week as they beat Rushden 8-4 at home, before following it up with a 21-2 defeat at Cold Ashby three days later.

Tony White and Tom Nickleson (three holes) and Andrew Hopkinson and Martin Barrs (three holes) topped and tailed their victory against Rushden.

But Ashby proved too strong as Stephen Bull and Colin Bell in game four and Jon Pycraft and Graham Hanmore in the last tie both enjoyed seven hole wins.

Group C

Wellingborough’s strong middle order made all the difference in their away contest with Oundle as they completed an 8-7 win.

Although the hosts took games one, two and five, and halved the last tie, Wellingborough grabbed the honours thanks to Nick Clansey and Adam Perry (two holes) and Steve Coles and Ashley Connolly (six holes).

Group D

Hellidon Lakes were far too strong for Farthingstone as they made it three wins in five outings with a 25-0 home success.

The result never looked in doubt once Darren Welsh and Gavin Aris took the opening tie by seven holes for Hellidon and Richard Barnes and Roy Trim cantered to a nine-hole victory in the next game.

Staverton Park Ladies let lead slip to lose

NGL Ladies Cecil Leitch

Group A

Kettering fought back from losing the opening three games at home to Staverton Park as they edged a thrilling contest by a single point.

Group D

Kingsthorpe couldn’t back up their excellent victory at Brampton Heath the previous week as they lost 5-2 at home to Elton Furze

Elston Furze’s players claimed three of the first four points on the 18th hole.

Group C

Daventry completed their campaign with a victory as they recorded a battling 4-3 home success against Overstone Park.

With Northants County having already clinched the group, Daventry sealed second place thanks to a 6&4 triumph for Sara Harper and wins on the 18th hole from Jacquie Bailey, Kerstin Banham and Julie Reeves.

Group B

Peterborough Milton were at their ruthless best at home to Cold Ashby as they secured a series of contrasting wins on their way to a 7-0 whitewash.