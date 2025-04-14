Glancing Hill provides poignant success at Edgcote

Glancing Hill and Zac Baker skip over the last fence on the way to victory. Picture: Neale Blackburn Photography

Tears flowed as Glancing Hill recorded an emotional success at the Bicester with Whaddon Chase Hunt Point-to-Point meeting at Edgcote, just six days after the death of owner Bridget Gatehouse.

The five-year-old gelding was bought by Gatehouse, 54, a director of Walnut Hill Equine Veterinary Clinic at Blunts Green, near Henley-In-Arden, with trainer Francesca Poste at the Goffs July Sale in 2023.

Carrying the colours of the Walnut Hill Partnership, the son of Passing Glance ran his rivals ragged with a slick display of jumping under Zac Baker in the Five Years Old and Over Maiden Race, sponsored by S-E Solicitors.

Turning into the straight nothing was able to land a blow as Glancing Hill stormed home from Validation and Gina Andrews, before returning to a winner's enclosure packed with Gatehouse's employees, colleagues and friends.

Poste, who is based at Ettington, near Stratford, explained: "Bridget, who owns half of Walnut Hill, left us on Monday. She was a great friend of ours, a vet and a very lovely owner as well.

"She would have loved to watch him run here. She would be at the yard every morning to ride him. I just wish she was here to see it.

"This horse has run very well without winning. Last time an old wound on his knee opened up when he got tight into a fence and he lost his confidence."

Gatehouse's best friend, Nicola Hutsby, added: "There are 28 employees, family and friends here. All of them adored her and it has just been a horrific week."

Baker, who received the trophy for ride of the day, said: "He didn't miss a beat. I was going as slow as I could and no-one could lay up with him. He can be a bit of a weirdo at home, but on the track he is dynamite."

With clerk of the course Graham Tawell and his team doing a tremendous job to produce Good going with 2.32m litres of water being applied to the track, 34 runners faced the starter in the seven races.

Charlie Case praised Kilbrew Boy after partnering the gelding to a narrow victory in the Bicester with Whaddon Chase Hunt Members, Subscribers & Farmers Race, sponsored by David Beecroft.

The 12-year-old, beaten a neck by Earlshill when sent off the 1-4 favourite in a match for this prize two years ago, made virtually all the running before holding off Innisfree Lad and Tilly Dennis by three-quarters of a length with the winner's stablemate Shanty Alley and Case's brother, George, half a length back in third.

Charlie, who was wearing his mother and meeting secretary Sarah's colours while George sported the silks of their trainer-father Ben, said: "That horse means more to me than anything else. To get a horse like him is special. My first winner under Rules was on him. He is just a legend.

"We have freshened him up and applied cheekpieces, which have just sharpened him up.

"I've won the Grafton Hunt Cup on Aunty Joan, but it's the first time I've won this Hunt Cup and to win your own Hunt Cup is fantastic. We are only over the hill and there are lots of friends and family here to watch."

James King drew level with Josh Newman at the top of the Tattersalls Jockey Club Men's Championship on 33 winners with a double in the last two races on Inchidaly Robin and Catwalk Girl.

The reigning champion produced Inchidaly Robin with a well-timed challenge to hit the front approaching the last in the Restricted, sponsored by TJ Sunderland, over 2m 5f.

And the eight-year-old, trained by Luke Price at Ynysybwl, near Pontypridd, stayed on well to beat Copshill Rock and Dale Peters by a length with Havock two-and-a-half lengths back in third.

Price said: "He is a horse who has little quirks and a new yard has given him a lease of life. I bought him out of Ireland where he had been running in opens for novice riders and he had been finishing behind horses who were running in Foxhunters races, so the form was in the book dropping to a Restricted."

The winning rider added: "The quicker the ground the better for him. He won cosily and hopefully he can progress through the grades."

King made it a quickfire double on Catwalk Girl for Naunton owner-trainer Max Comley in the closing Jockey Club Maiden, for Mares and Fillies, jointly sponsored by Walnutt Hill Equine Vets.

The five-year-old led from pillar to post to romp home by 12 lengths from Hazy Winter and Rob David.

Taking a break from his raceday presenting duties, Comley reported: "She is from Shark Hanlon. She ran in three points in Ireland and came fourth, third and second.

"I thought she would be a certainty for a mares maiden. She will win plenty of races pointing or under Rules. She is for sale to stay in the yard."

King commented: "I dictated a steady gallop and she sped clear. Hopefully, she will have a bright future going forward."

Owner John Ridge's decision to bring Caryto Des Brosses out of retirement was rewarded by the 13-year-old running out a facile winner of a match for the Edgcote Gold Cup Mixed Open, sponsored by Woodcote & Copse.

Sent off the 1-8 favourite, the veteran made all in the hands of Dale Peters to cruise home by six lengths from the gallant Aikenbreakinheart and Hugh Lillingston.

Ridge, whose charge was posting his 15th career win consisting of 13 point-to-points and two hunter chases, said: "I retired him last year, but no-one wanted him. I couldn't find a home for him, so I said to my wife (Trisha) we will run him.

"He has got all his enthusiasm and he likes these right-handed tracks."

Thetford trainer David Kemp added: "It's horrible watching when they are going slow. He only came in in January, so it was a miracle he got to run as early as he did (when third at Fakenham three weeks earlier). I think the options are Garthorpe, Mollington and back here."

Peters reflected: "What a horse he has been. I will not get another like him. I have rode better ones, but not one that does it year in, year out."

Gina Andrews revealed Outmaster would head for the race sponsor's sale on Thursday after making a winning debut in the Tattersalls Cheltenham Four Year Old Only Maiden Young Horse Series Race.

Despite an indifferent round of jumping in the 2m 5f contest under the owner-trainer's brother, Jack, the four-year-old son of Masterstroke powered past Jet Steel and Ed Vaughan after the third-last to score by 10 lengths.

Andrews, who is based at Marton, near Rugby, said: "He has always been a very forward type of horse. He has had a few away days and knew his job today. He was bred by Yorton Farm Stud. There is plenty of room for improvement there."

Jack reported: "When I gave him the office, he picked up and has done it well."

Owner-trainer-rider Abby Henry was all smiles after posting her third career win on For Rita in the PPORA Club Members Conditions Race (Level 2), for Grass Roots Riders, sponsored by Towcester Vets.

She always had the 12-year-old handily placed before fending off Coeur Serein and Louis Hadfield, who lost his irons, by a length and a half with Premier D'Troice eight lengths back in third.

Henry, who works for trainer Mark Grant at Lambourn, commented: "It was great. She is amazing. She is very tough and just gets the job done."

As well as the prize-money and trophies, connections of the winning horses received a bucket full of products worth £150 from ArcEquine.