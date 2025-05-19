Fund-raising mountaineers set for latest challenge

The Claret Mountaineers are a group of people who have had their lives changed for the better by the Northampton Town Football Club Community Trust, and who undertake annual fundraising to give back and to help the Community Trust support others.

The 2025 challenge is set to take place on Saturday in the Peak District. Over the last four years, the Claret Mountaineers have raised over £30,000 for the Northampton Town Community Trust which has gone on to help fund the Health & Wellbeing, Disability and women and girls department.

Since being established in 2021, the Claret Mountaineers have supported the Trust to do the following:

• Provide funding for the Fit Cobblers programme, a FREE 12-week lifestyle behaviour change programme for adults aged 30-65 help build healthier lifestyle habits

A previous challenge

• Provide funding for the Cerebral Palsy Football sessions

• Provide funding for the Multi Disability Football Club

• Support the Walking Football Club

• Provide funding for facilities costs for the girls PDC sessions

The Claret Moutaineers

In the last 4 years the Claret Mountaineers fundraisers have impacted over 500 people from age to adults aged 60+.

This year the group will look to tackle the Peak District with two routes being available.

• A 6-mile walking trail for families and children

• A 12-mile route for those who want to challenge themselves.