Karan Virdee, Poppy Eden, Eliott Mpezeni and Reece Roberts will represent Northampton in Sheffield on the 27th May. Muay Thai Grand Prix is a global brand and now one of the biggest Muay Thai and Kickboxing promotions in the U.K. The 4 fighters from Northampton will be hoping to impress in Sheffield later this month and earn a shot at fighting later in the year in London. The last MTGP London promotion in April was attended by over 2200 spectators in a sold out arena. It was streamed and covered worldwide by over 6000 ppv viewers.