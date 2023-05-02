Four Northampton Muay Thai Boxers ready for MTGP Sheffield.
Petchnoi Muay Thai Academy Northampton have four boxers fighting 27th May on Muay Thai Grand Prix Sheffield.
Karan Virdee, Poppy Eden, Eliott Mpezeni and Reece Roberts will represent Northampton in Sheffield on the 27th May. Muay Thai Grand Prix is a global brand and now one of the biggest Muay Thai and Kickboxing promotions in the U.K. The 4 fighters from Northampton will be hoping to impress in Sheffield later this month and earn a shot at fighting later in the year in London. The last MTGP London promotion in April was attended by over 2200 spectators in a sold out arena. It was streamed and covered worldwide by over 6000 ppv viewers.