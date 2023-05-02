News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
3 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
3 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
5 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
5 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
6 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Four Northampton Muay Thai Boxers ready for MTGP Sheffield.

Petchnoi Muay Thai Academy Northampton have four boxers fighting 27th May on Muay Thai Grand Prix Sheffield.

By Scott RobinsonContributor
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:17 BST- 1 min read

Karan Virdee, Poppy Eden, Eliott Mpezeni and Reece Roberts will represent Northampton in Sheffield on the 27th May. Muay Thai Grand Prix is a global brand and now one of the biggest Muay Thai and Kickboxing promotions in the U.K. The 4 fighters from Northampton will be hoping to impress in Sheffield later this month and earn a shot at fighting later in the year in London. The last MTGP London promotion in April was attended by over 2200 spectators in a sold out arena. It was streamed and covered worldwide by over 6000 ppv viewers.

MTGP Bramall Lane MTGP Bramall Lane
MTGP Bramall Lane
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Poppy Balmer Poppy Balmer
Poppy Balmer
Eliott Mpenzi Eliott Mpenzi
Eliott Mpenzi
Most Popular
Karan VirdeeKaran Virdee
Karan Virdee
Related topics:Northampton