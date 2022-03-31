Zimba admits his 'relief' after Cardiff loanee gets off the mark for Cobblers

There is something almost impressive about the fact that Cobblers still sit third in the table after 39 games despite not having a player in double figures for goals.

Sam Hoskins nudged himself back ahead of Fraser Horsfall in the race to be top goalscorer when netting his ninth goal of the campaign against Hartlepool United on Saturday.

Horsfall has eight goals, Mitch Pinnock has seven and Jon Guthrie and Paul Lewis have six apiece.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chanka Zimba.

You have to go way down the list to find Chanka Zimba, who opened his account for the club by scoring with his first touch as a second-half substitute on Saturday.

But the young Cardiff City loanee could very well be the key for Town if they are to maintain their top-three spot until the end of the season.

Either side of a hamstring injury which kept him out for six weeks, Zimba has constantly got himself into goalscoring positions with his speed and clever movement since joining in January.

His finishing had deserted him until Saturday, when he was in the right place at the right time to stick away Pinnock’s free-kick and finally get himself off the mark.

“It was a big relief for me to finally get off the mark and help us get three points,” admitted Zimba.

“I wouldn’t say it was a burden but I’m a striker and I like scoring goals and to finally get one for Northampton is a great feeling.

“The free-kick fell perfectly for me and it’s just the kind of thing that I have been waiting for to get that first goal and thankfully I was able to stick it away.

“Hopefully I can go on a bit of a run now and the floodgates open because I want to keep contributing in any way I can, whether that’s scoring or assisting.”

Zimba took confidence from his goal and caused further problems for Hartlepool’s defence in the remaining 30 minutes, even more so when fellow loan striker Josh Eppiah came on as the duo threatened to combine on several occasions.

The visitors played well for the most part at Sixfields but failure to take early chances proved costly as Town claimed three vital points to get back on track following defeat to Bristol Rovers.

Zimba added: “The game seemed quite open from the get-go and the lads on the bench were telling me that there would a chance for me if I came on and I got it and was able to put it away.

“The ball was bouncing and it bounced quite high so I did well to keep over it and put it through the goalkeeper’s legs. It was my first touch – I don’t think I’ve ever scored as quickly as that!

“But it’s a whole team effort at the end of the day and we’re a tight-knit bunch.

“We all want to see each other do well and I think you could see that from the way we celebrated together.

“It was a very professional win. We held onto the ball, we won free-kicks in good areas and managed it well and and saw the game out.”

As with Eppiah, who has also impressed in flashes, the biggest challenge for Zimba is to keep himself fit.

The 20-year-old is not accustomed to the rigous of lower league football and has only just returned from six weeks out with a hamstring strain.

“The injury was very frustrating,” he admitted.

“But it’s just part of the game and I need to learn to maybe look after my body better at times but I’m back now and I’m hoping to stay fit for the rest of the season.

“I feel fully fit and ready to start if I’m needed. I’m always raring to go. The lads are pumped after the win on Saturday and now we need to keep going.

“I’ll be pushing for a start against Mansfield. I hope to start but if the manager sees it otherwise, I will do my best to come on and make an impact.”

Zimba’s boss and former Town youngster, Steve Morison, was at Sixfields on Saturday and he would have been pleased with the young striker’s lively display.

If nothing else, playing against some wily League Two defenders will certainly help tough him up.

“I spoke to Steve Morison before the game on Friday and he wished me all the best,” continued Zimba.

“I feel like I’m progressing in my time here. I’m getting better every day and I’m just getting used to the dark arts – it’s a good learning curve for me!

“The centre-back stood on my foot a couple of times and I got a few rips on my socks but it’s all part of the game and I scored so I gave him a bit when I was running away.

“They were doing all sorts to stop me but at the end of the day we won the game so we’re all happy.