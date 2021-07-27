Youthful Cobblers beaten by Diamonds in friendly

Teenage midfielder Peter Abimbola. Picture: Pete Norton.

A very young Cobblers team were beaten 3-1 by AFC Rushden & Diamonds in a friendly at Wellingborough on Tuesday night.

Joseph Mills, Jonny Maxted and Sid Nelson were the only senior men involved, while Scott Pollock and Caleb Chukwuemeka also started, in addition to numerous academy players.

Free agent and former youth team player Camron McWilliams also came on as a second-half substitute, suggesting he remains of interest to Jon Brady.

However, older brother Shaun McWilliams remained absent, as did Danny Rose, Sam Hoskins and Jack Sowerby.

Diamonds went ahead through Ben Diamond's early header before Mills and youngster Ethan Lack went close for the Cobblers.

But Tom Lorraine doubled the home side's lead and after further chances went begging for Caleb Chukwuemeka and Miguel Ngwa, an own goal sealed a comfortable victory.

Cobblers fans in attendance were at least given something to cheer when Mills tucked away a late penalty.

Diamonds: Trialist, Goodard, Dolman, Collard, Warbs, Bell-Toxtle, Akubuine, Slinn, Diamond, Lorraine, Gyasi

Cobblers: Maxted (Woods 80), Flanagan, Dyche, Nelson (c) (Connor 79), Mills, Cross, Abimbola, Lack (C McWilliams 66), Ngwa (Koiki 66), Pollock, Chukwuemeka