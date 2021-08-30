Youngsters set to be involved as Brady prepares to ring the changes for EFL Trophy opener

Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood.

One or two young players could be involved when a much-changed Cobblers team head to Forest Green Rovers in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday evening.

With his priorities elsewhere, Jon Brady is set to ring the changes in the Cotswolds and give other players an opportunity to impress.

That could include the likes of Scott Pollock, Michael Harriman and possibly Jack Sowerby, who recently returned to training following several weeks out.

"I think it will be a game where we can have a look at a few that have come back from COVID and injuries," said Brady.

"Maybe one or two young ones will get an opportunity as well but we will take stock of the situation and have a look.

"We will put out a team to be competitive down there but we're not going to risk too many."

Early League Two pacesetters Forest Green are looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season after they lost at home to Port Vale on Saturday.

Manager Rob Edwards said: "We've had one dodgy performance and we lost the game but I know the characters in the dressing room will react in the right way and I want to see them bubbly and bright on Monday morning and we'll be ready to attack Northampton on Tuesday.