Young trio sign first professional deals with Cobblers

Youngsters Peter Abimbola, Miguel Ngwa and Jack Connor have all signed their first professional contracts with the Cobblers.

The trio progressed through the club’s youth system and were offered pro deals at the end of last season, and all three have put pen to paper this week and will be involved in the forthcoming pre-season campaign.

Abimbola is the most well-known of the three having been handed his league debut by Jon Brady against Bristol Rovers last season. The 18-year-old midfielder’s full debut came at home to Brighton U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy a few months earlier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miguel Ngwa.

“It’s obviously a really proud moment,” said Abimbola after signing his deal. “It’s good to finally have that contract to show for all of the hard work.

"I joined the club with the U12s and I actually started as a winger but then found my place in central midfield and since then it’s gone really well.

"It was exciting to play in that game against Bristol Rovers. It was a shame that Tyler (Magloire) got injured and it was a bit surprise but I felt like I held my own. There are things to work on but I’m hungry for more chances and pre-season is the best time for me to show the gaffer what I can do and show that I’m ready.”

Miguel Ngwa, also a midfielder, recently turned 18 and also debuted against Brighton last season.

Peter Abimbola

He said: “I’m over the moon to sign my first pro deal. It’s been a dream since I was a young boy so this is a big moment in my life.

"I’ve had a taste of it and I’m going to work my hardest to force my way into the team next season. I want to play in front of fans in stadiums like this (Sixfields) so that will be my aim going into the season.”

Connor, who will be 19 in September, is yet to feature for the first-team.

He added: "It’s very exciting and one of those moments that you dream of as a kid when you’re playing at Sixfields in a tournament. I initially joined the club with the U13s and both Gary Mills and Shane Goddard have helped me develop a lot.