Young striker makes Banbury switch after leaving Cobblers

Ethan Johnston.

Young striker Ethan Johnston has signed for Southern League side Banbury United following his release from the Cobblers at the end of last season.

The 19-year-old came through Northampton's football & education programme and made his professional debut in a Carabao Cup tie with Bristol City in September 2020.

Johnston gained experience with a couple of loan spells last season, playing for Redditch United and Kettering Town, but was released in May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He played and scored for Banbury as a trialist during Tuesday's friendly with Oxford City.

“I’m so excited to get back playing football week in week out again, and in front of fans," said Johnston. "I just want to score goals and help the club get to where they want to be and I hope I can help them.”

United manager Andy Whing added: “‘Ethan is another great addition for us. We’ve been looking for another forward who can play in various positions.