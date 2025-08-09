Young pair sent out on loan by Cobblers

By James Heneghan
Published 9th Aug 2025, 13:46 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2025, 13:46 BST
James Dadge
Cobblers have sent two young players out on loan.

Nineteen-year-old centre-half Josh Tomlinson, who remains the youngest player to ever play for Cobblers, has joined Southern Football League Bedford Town. Goalkeeper James Dadge has gone to Spalding United.

