Young pair sent out on loan by Cobblers
Cobblers have sent two young players out on loan.
Nineteen-year-old centre-half Josh Tomlinson, who remains the youngest player to ever play for Cobblers, has joined Southern Football League Bedford Town. Goalkeeper James Dadge has gone to Spalding United.
