Young pair leave Cobblers on loan

Josh Flanagan.

Cobblers duo Josh Flanagan and Liam Cross have both joined St Ives Town on a month's loan.

The first year professionals, who both featured heavily in pre-season, will spend the first month of the new season at the Southern Premier Central side.

"This move will be good for both players," said manager Jon Brady.

"St Ives have a very busy first month of the season with seven or eight games scheduled and the lads will learn a lot by playing regular first-team football with and against senior, experienced players.

"This move forms part of our plans for both players, they will learn a lot about the physicality of the game and how to use their bodies and we will monitor their progress closely over the next few weeks.