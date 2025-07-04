Young midfielder heads to League Two from Fulham after failed Northampton loan

Young midfielder Matt Dibley-Dias has joined League Two Chesterfield on a season-long loan after his frustrating stint at Sixfields last year.

Injury and fitness issues limited the 21-year-old to just three appearances for Northampton , and only one league start, after joining the club from Fulham last summer. He had his loan terminated in January.

Dibley-Dias said: “It feels good. I’m happy we got it done quite early and I can get used to the team and crack on and have a good pre-season. I’m excited. I know quite a few of the boys that were here last season like Michael (Olakigbe), Devan (Tanton) and Harvey (Araujo). They’ve all had good things to say and just rave about the place.”