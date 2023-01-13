Young midfielder Abimbola moves up a level with another loan spell
Two youth team players have also headed out on work experience loans
Cobblers midfielder Peter Abimbola has joined Vanarama National League side Aldershot Town on a month's loan.
The young academy product has been on loan at AFC Rushden & Diamonds over the last couple of months, making eight appearances and scoring once, but manager Jon Brady believes this latest loan move will be beneficial for his development.
"We know Peter did well for AFC Rushden & Diamonds and we thank them for taking him," he said. "He has got some games under his belt, and now the opportunity has arisen for him to spend some time with a National League side.
"We believe the step up in level will be good for Peter and will help him gain further experience. We believe this is ideal for his player development plan. As always we will monitor his progress and we wish him every success for this loan spell."
Meanwhile, youth team players Rico Duggan and Brad Smith-Howes have joined Wellingborough Town on a work experience basis. Under the terms of the work experience, both players will still be eligible to play for Cobblers’ youth team if required.