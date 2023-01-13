Cobblers midfielder Peter Abimbola has joined Vanarama National League side Aldershot Town on a month's loan.

The young academy product has been on loan at AFC Rushden & Diamonds over the last couple of months, making eight appearances and scoring once, but manager Jon Brady believes this latest loan move will be beneficial for his development.

"We know Peter did well for AFC Rushden & Diamonds and we thank them for taking him," he said. "He has got some games under his belt, and now the opportunity has arisen for him to spend some time with a National League side.

Peter Abimbola

"We believe the step up in level will be good for Peter and will help him gain further experience. We believe this is ideal for his player development plan. As always we will monitor his progress and we wish him every success for this loan spell."