Young Lionesses heading to Sixfields to take on Portugal in European Competition clash

Michelle Agyemang in action for England Lionesses Under-23s in a clash with Germany at the Bescot Stadium in February

England Women Under-23s are heading to Sixfields.

The young Lionesses will play their opening European WU23 Competition clash against Portugal at the home of the Cobblers on Monday, October 27 (ko 7pm).

The match is Emma Coates’ side’s first of the season, and their first to be played at Sixfields.

They are up against familiar opposition though, as they also played Portugal in the same competition last season, when a strike from Michelle Agyemang sealed all three points.

Agyemang went on to play a starring role for the senior team as they secured Euros success in the summer.

The European WU23 Competition was created to help bridge the gap between the end of the youth development pathway and senior international football.

A total of 10 nations take part, divided into two groups, with all teams travelling to Spain in April for a finals week.

The top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals, while the remaining sides play for their highest possible final placement, and England have been drawn in Group A along with Portugal, France, Germany and Norway.

“We’re really looking forward to playing in Northampton," said boss Coates.

"It’s important for us to start the season on a strong note and it always helps having a home crowd behind us.

"Following the incredible success of our seniors winning back-to-back Euros, there’s a real sense of pride and purpose in everything we do.

"We have lots of exciting players coming through our pathway, so I’d encourage all Lionesses fans to get their tickets and come and see the future of English football in action.”

The match will be played during the half-term school holidays, and tickets are priced £5 for adults, £3 for concessions and £1 for under-14s. Tickets are available to buy from ntfcdirect.co.uk