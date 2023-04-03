Harvey Lintott scored his first Cobblers goal against Stockport back in September

Young defender Harvey Lintott has committed his future to the Cobblers by agreeing a new two-year contract.

The 20-year-old right-back, who has scored one goal and made 34 appearances in all competitions this season, initially joined Northampton on trial in pre-season last summer after being released by Gillingham, but soon penned a one-year deal at Sixfields, which included the option of a further year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead of taking that up option though, both parties were keen to sit down and agree fresh terms following his impressive progress in recent months. Injuries and unavailability have provided Lintott with more chances than he may have anticipated this season and he’s grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

He joins a group of players who are now tied down for the next few years at Sixfields, including Mitch Pinnock, Sam Hoskins, Aaron McGowan and captain Jon Guthrie.

"Harvey has done fantastically well for us so far," said manager Jon Brady. "We have seen his game progress superbly in his time with us and we know there is the potential for more to come.