News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
52 minutes ago Plans for Paul O’Grady’s funeral as TV star’s dying wish revealed
1 hour ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
3 hours ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
4 hours ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
4 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show

Young defender Harvey Lintott pens new contract with Cobblers

The right-back has made 34 appearances in all competitions this season

By James Heneghan
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:52 BST
Harvey Lintott scored his first Cobblers goal against Stockport back in September
Harvey Lintott scored his first Cobblers goal against Stockport back in September
Harvey Lintott scored his first Cobblers goal against Stockport back in September

Young defender Harvey Lintott has committed his future to the Cobblers by agreeing a new two-year contract.

The 20-year-old right-back, who has scored one goal and made 34 appearances in all competitions this season, initially joined Northampton on trial in pre-season last summer after being released by Gillingham, but soon penned a one-year deal at Sixfields, which included the option of a further year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Instead of taking that up option though, both parties were keen to sit down and agree fresh terms following his impressive progress in recent months. Injuries and unavailability have provided Lintott with more chances than he may have anticipated this season and he’s grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

He joins a group of players who are now tied down for the next few years at Sixfields, including Mitch Pinnock, Sam Hoskins, Aaron McGowan and captain Jon Guthrie.

Most Popular

"Harvey has done fantastically well for us so far," said manager Jon Brady. "We have seen his game progress superbly in his time with us and we know there is the potential for more to come.

"He has a fantastic attitude, he has fitted in very well here both in the dressing room and he is very popular with the supporters. Extending Harvey's new contract was important to us and he joins a strong group of players already under contract for next season and beyond."

Jon BradySixfieldsCobblersNorthamptonGillingham