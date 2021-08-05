Young defender Dyche makes loan move

Max Dyche made a couple of appearances last season.

Cobblers' young defender Max Dyche has joined Kettering Town on loan.

The move is part of his player development plan, and will see Dyche have the opportunity to play senior football week in, week out.

"Max has done well in pre-season and for the next stage of his development, we want him to spend some time playing regular first team football," said manager Jon Brady.