Young defender Dyche makes loan move
Brady believes experience will help centre-back's development
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 9:09 pm
Updated
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 9:12 pm
Cobblers' young defender Max Dyche has joined Kettering Town on loan.
The move is part of his player development plan, and will see Dyche have the opportunity to play senior football week in, week out.
"Max has done well in pre-season and for the next stage of his development, we want him to spend some time playing regular first team football," said manager Jon Brady.
"I have worked with Max a lot over the last few years and I think this will help his development. He will be up against senior, experienced players game in and game out and that is the best enviornment in which to learn."