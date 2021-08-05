Young defender Dyche makes loan move

Brady believes experience will help centre-back's development

By James Heneghan
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 9:09 pm
Updated Thursday, 5th August 2021, 9:12 pm
Max Dyche made a couple of appearances last season.

Cobblers' young defender Max Dyche has joined Kettering Town on loan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The move is part of his player development plan, and will see Dyche have the opportunity to play senior football week in, week out.

"Max has done well in pre-season and for the next stage of his development, we want him to spend some time playing regular first team football," said manager Jon Brady.

"I have worked with Max a lot over the last few years and I think this will help his development. He will be up against senior, experienced players game in and game out and that is the best enviornment in which to learn."

Max DycheJon BradyCobblers