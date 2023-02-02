Tete Yengi might not be the most headline-grabbing new signing the Cobblers have ever made but neither was Callum Morton or Kion Etete.

The 22-year-old Australian was the first of two new additions to be announced on deadline day when sealing a loan move to Sixfields from League Out outfit Ipswich Town.

It’s unlikely that many fans would have even heard of Yengi prior to Tuesday but this is not a last-minute panic buy; he very much fits Jon Brady’s criteria, and not just because he’s also from down under.

Tete Yengi

Standing at 6ft 5in, Yengi has both the stature and physicality, not to mention the raw talent, to offer something different compared to Brady’s current options.

"I like to entertain the fans and I want to score goals,” said Yengi, who started his career with the Adelaide Comets before moving to Newcastle Jets. “That's what I'm here to do. I'm confident in myself and I'm just going to give it everything I can to help the team.

"I'm a number nine mostly. I have played across the front three during my career so I can play various positions but I feel most comfortable down the middle.

"I just want to help the team as much as I can and I want to win promotion with Northampton. When the manager spoke to me and explained how the team plays, and after watching a few of their games, I could see it's definitely the right team for me.

"They play attacking football with a lot of young players and a lot of energy so I'm excited to get started and see what we can do together."

Yengi was born and raised in Australia before being spotted by Ipswich in 2021. He then headed over to Finland’s top flight last year, where he scored seven goals and registered 11 assists, before returning to England.

"It's been a very up and down path for me so far,” Yengi explained. “I was on loan at Finland last year and I really enjoyed my time there and then I went back to Ipswich.

"Now I want to play games in England and Northampton showed an interest in me and it's very exciting to be here. I'm pleased to have signed and I can't wait to get started.”

Going into more detail on his journey to this point, Yengi continued: "To come over to Europe and play in Finland, they have been important experiences for me.

"Not only does it help you in your football career, it also helps you grow and develop as a person, travelling to different countries and having to live by yourself, you get those life experiences.

"It's all been good for me, both for football and non-football stuff, and hopefully I can continue my development with Northampton."

Sixfields is a long way from Australia but working under someone who has treaded a very similar path should be help.

Yengi added: "It's a bonus to have an Australian as my manager! Speaking to the gaffer made my decision much easier.

"We spoke quite a few times on the phone and he seems like a good guy and he's obviously a good coach and you can see that by how well Northampton have done.

"I'm sure we will get along well and I'm already looking forward to working with him.

"It's a long way from home but that does provide a bit of comfort and his pathway over into Europe is quite similar to mine.

"He's made me feel very welcome at the club and I'm just happy to be here and I'm ready to play.