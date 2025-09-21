Wycombe Wanderers 2 Northampton Town 0 - Jeremy Casey's player ratings

Kevin Nolan’s team turned in arguably their worst performance of the season as they were beaten 2-0 by the struggling Chairboys, who had sacked head coach Mike Dodds 48 hours before the match.
Michael Duff took over the reins and enjoyed a victory in his first game in charge, with goals in each half from Dan Harvie and George Abbott.
For the Cobblers, it was a day to forget. Here are our player ratings...
1. Lee Burge
Will be disappointed to have been beaten at his near post for the opener, but was left badly exposed and it was a good finish. Could do nothing about the second strike, and produced a couple of good stops to keep the score at 2-0... 6 CHRON STAR MAN (Picture: Pete Norton) Photo: Pete Norton
2. Sam Hoskins
Was caught out of position for the opening goal, allowing Dan Harvie to run off him and score. Worked hard fefensively aside from that, but was barely in the game as an attacking force... 5 (Picture: Pete Norton) Photo: Pete Norton
3. Conor McCarthy
Like the rest of the Town defence, McCarthy was kept busy all game and for the most part he stuck to his task pretty well. Wycombe's attackers were able to find space between him and Max Dyche on occasion... 5 (Picture: Pete Norton) Photo: Pete Norton
4. Max Dyche
As always, Dyche gave everything, but at times was caught out by the Wycombe attackers' movement in and around the penalty area. Won't be happy with his part in the second goal, as he was undone by clever footwork from George Abbott... 5 (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton