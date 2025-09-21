The Cobblers were beaten 2-0 at Wycombe Wanderers (Picture: Pete Norton)placeholder image
The Cobblers were beaten 2-0 at Wycombe Wanderers (Picture: Pete Norton)

Wycombe Wanderers 2 Northampton Town 0 - Jeremy Casey's player ratings

By Jeremy Casey
Published 21st Sep 2025, 12:12 BST
It was a bad day at Adams Park for the Cobblers on Saturday.

Kevin Nolan’s team turned in arguably their worst performance of the season as they were beaten 2-0 by the struggling Chairboys, who had sacked head coach Mike Dodds 48 hours before the match.

Michael Duff took over the reins and enjoyed a victory in his first game in charge, with goals in each half from Dan Harvie and George Abbott.

For the Cobblers, it was a day to forget. Here are our player ratings...

Will be disappointed to have been beaten at his near post for the opener, but was left badly exposed and it was a good finish. Could do nothing about the second strike, and produced a couple of good stops to keep the score at 2-0... 6 CHRON STAR MAN (Picture: Pete Norton)

1. Lee Burge

Will be disappointed to have been beaten at his near post for the opener, but was left badly exposed and it was a good finish. Could do nothing about the second strike, and produced a couple of good stops to keep the score at 2-0... 6 CHRON STAR MAN (Picture: Pete Norton) Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Was caught out of position for the opening goal, allowing Dan Harvie to run off him and score. Worked hard fefensively aside from that, but was barely in the game as an attacking force... 5 (Picture: Pete Norton)

2. Sam Hoskins

Was caught out of position for the opening goal, allowing Dan Harvie to run off him and score. Worked hard fefensively aside from that, but was barely in the game as an attacking force... 5 (Picture: Pete Norton) Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Like the rest of the Town defence, McCarthy was kept busy all game and for the most part he stuck to his task pretty well. Wycombe's attackers were able to find space between him and Max Dyche on occasion... 5 (Picture: Pete Norton)

3. Conor McCarthy

Like the rest of the Town defence, McCarthy was kept busy all game and for the most part he stuck to his task pretty well. Wycombe's attackers were able to find space between him and Max Dyche on occasion... 5 (Picture: Pete Norton) Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
As always, Dyche gave everything, but at times was caught out by the Wycombe attackers' movement in and around the penalty area. Won't be happy with his part in the second goal, as he was undone by clever footwork from George Abbott... 5 (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

4. Max Dyche

As always, Dyche gave everything, but at times was caught out by the Wycombe attackers' movement in and around the penalty area. Won't be happy with his part in the second goal, as he was undone by clever footwork from George Abbott... 5 (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CobblersWycombe WanderersMichael Duff
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice