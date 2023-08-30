News you can trust since 1931
Wycombe set to lose key man to League Two club ahead of Sixfields trip

‘We love him and I love him to bits, but there is obviously a reason why he wasn’t part of the squad this evening.’
By James Heneghan
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:11 BST- 1 min read

Wycombe Wanderers look set to lose striker Brandon Hanlan before Saturday’s League One clash against Northampton at Sixfields.​

The 26-year-old, who has played 85 games in two years at Adams Park, was let out of the squad by manager Matt Bloomfield for Tuesday’s EFL Cup tie against Sutton United.

Hanlan has featured in all five league games for Wycombe this season but is rumoured to be joining League Two’s big spenders Wrexham.

Brandon Hanlan
“There is speculation but I want to say too much on that situation," said Bloomfield afterwards. “We love him and I love him to bits, but there is obviously a reason why he wasn’t part of the squad this evening.

“He wasn’t in the squad which is disappointing when you’re chasing a goal in the second half as he’s been extremely good for us.

“But if there is one thing I have learnt in management is that you’ve got to think on your feet and adapt at any point. I don't want to comment too much on it at the moment."

