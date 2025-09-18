Wycombe move swiftly to replace sacked Dodds as Michael Duff is named new head coach

New Wycombe Wandrerers boss Michael Duff

Wycombe Wanderers have moved quickly to name a new head coach, announcing the appointment of Michael Duff a matter of hours after the sacking of Mike Dodds.

And the former Cheltenham Town, Swansea City and Barnsley boss is expected to be in the Adams Park dugout for the visit of the Cobblers on Saturday.

Dodds' departure was announced at 11am on Thursday, and just three hours later Duff was unveiled as the new man in charge at Adams Park.

The 47-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Huddersfield Town in March.

A club statement read: "Wycombe Wanderers are delighted to announce the appointment of Michael Duff as the club’s new head coach.

"He arrives at Adams Park with pedigree of winning promotion in his first management position with Cheltenham Town and leading Barnsley and Huddersfield Town into promotion battles in League One, as well as working in the Championship with Swansea City.

"Following a successful playing career at every level from National League South to the Premier League, Duff also spent time coaching in Burnley’s youth setup, working with their under-18s and becoming head coach of their under-23s before embarking on a new challenge with Cheltenham in 2018, achieving their highest ever Football League finish.

"Everyone at Wycombe Wanderers would like to welcome Michael to the club and look forward to working with him to support the club’s goals of competing at the highest level possible in this league and beyond."

Duff takes over a Wycombe side that is sitting 19th in the the Sky Bet League One table, having won just one of their eight league matches this season.

Saturday's game against the Cobblers will be the former Northern Ireland international's first in charge of the Chairboys, and he won't have happy recent memories of taking on Kevin Nolan's outfit, as his Huddersfield team were beaten twice in league one by Town last season.