Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield is expecting a tough afternoon at Sixfields on Saturday after hailing the job Jon Brady continues to do with the Cobblers.

The Chairboys boast a superb recent record at Sixfields having won on their last five visits to the ground, including just last month when they won 2-0 in dominant fashion in the Carabao Cup.

"I don’t think the cup game will have any bearing on this weekend,” said Bloomfield. “I think Jon has done an incredible job at Northampton to get them promoted and then secure them in League One.

“They had a really good season last year and he does really well in the loan market. They’ve had to shuffle the pack a little bit this summer and we all know the money that’s being spent in League One now.

"There are some huge clubs at this level so the rest of us are having to look for younger loans and trying to do things differently and Jon has done a great job of that and I’m expected a very tough game on Saturday. It’ll be a difficult afternoon so we have to make sure we’re on it and ready to go.”

Despite the relatively short distance between the clubs, Wycombe will travel to Northampton on Friday evening instead of Saturday due to the early kick-off.

"You need to make sure you are prepared early,” Bloomfield added. “We wouldn't usually do Northampton overnight but we’re going to because of the early kick-off. It doesn’t give you a huge amount of turnaround time so it alters things slightly but it’s still a game of football and we’re fortunate to do what we do.”

It looks unlikely that Fred Onyedinma, who joined Wycombe earlier this week, will start on Saturday after Bloomfield stressed the need to be ‘patient’ with the versatile wide player.

He added: “To manage everyone’s expectations, I think it’s right that we take our time with him and make sure he’s fit and strong for the long term.”