Four clubs, including two in Scotland, are reportedly interested in signing Cobblers defender Ali Koiki on a free transfer this summer.

The 23-year-old has made 74 appearances for Northampton since signing on a free two years ago but he is out of contract this summer and has yet to commit to a new deal. His 2022/23 season was ended prematurely by a significant hamstring injury.

He was one of three players – alongside Max Dyche and Tom King – to be offered fresh terms after Town’s promotion to League One, which was secured over a month ago, but there has been no update since.

According to former Sky Sports journalist Pete O’Rourke, Koiki has turned down the offer of a new contract at Sixfields and is wanted by several clubs, including Scottish Premier League duo Aberdeen and St Mirren.