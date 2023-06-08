News you can trust since 1931
Wycombe, Aberdeen and Portsmouth among clubs said to be chasing Cobblers defender Ali Koiki

The left-back played 24 times last season but has struggled with injury
By James Heneghan
Published 8th Jun 2023, 16:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 16:08 BST

Four clubs, including two in Scotland, are reportedly interested in signing Cobblers defender Ali Koiki on a free transfer this summer.

The 23-year-old has made 74 appearances for Northampton since signing on a free two years ago but he is out of contract this summer and has yet to commit to a new deal. His 2022/23 season was ended prematurely by a significant hamstring injury.

He was one of three players – alongside Max Dyche and Tom King – to be offered fresh terms after Town’s promotion to League One, which was secured over a month ago, but there has been no update since.

According to former Sky Sports journalist Pete O’Rourke, Koiki has turned down the offer of a new contract at Sixfields and is wanted by several clubs, including Scottish Premier League duo Aberdeen and St Mirren.

Third tier rivals Portsmouth are also said to be monitoring the situation while Wycombe, another League One outfit, were rumoured to have a bid rejected for the left-back earlier in the season and they retain an interest.

