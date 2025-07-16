Wormleighton's relief and joy at becoming a Cobbler after 'daunting' stint on trial

Joe Wormleighton

Joe Wormleighton admitted he felt a combination of relief and delight when told he had done enough to earn himself a permanent deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old, who had spent his whole career at Leicester City up until last season, was invited to train with Northampton at the start of pre-season and played at wing-back as an unnamed trialist in last week’s friendlies against Brackley Town and Cambridge United.

"It's nice to finally have my name on the team sheet and not be a trialist,” said Wormleighton after Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Norwich. “I've worked really hard and I'm delighted to be a Cobbler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a bit daunting when you come into a new club on trial but you have to set that aside because my mission was to come here and get a contract and I've completed that mission. You have to express yourself, show what you'e good at and work as hard as you can and I think I showed that and I hope I showed it again in the game against Norwich.

"It gives me a lot of confidence that the coaches have faith in me and I feel I've worked really well with the team and both the manager and Colin (Calderwood) have already helped me so much in the first few weeks. I'm looking forward to learning more from them and becoming a better player with their help.”

A right-back who can also play on the left, both at full-back and wing-back, Wormleighton penned a two-year deal at Sixfields last Friday after impressing Kevin Nolan with his attitude and physical attributes.

He started at left wing-back against Norwich on Saturday and showed off his physicality with a couple of lung-busting runs forward in what was a competitive and keenly-fought pre-season friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd say versatility is one of my big strengths but I think the wing-back position suits me really well,” he added. “I'll play in any position and wherever the manager wants me to do a job for the benefit for the team.

"It was a really tough game against strong opposition but I thought all of the lads worked very hard and it was a good exercise. We're improving every game and we're getting closer to where we need to be.

"There's a lot of new players, I'm obviously one, and we're all coming into a system that worked really well last season so it's about adapting to that and learning the basics of how the manager wants us to play.

"We'll get there as pre-season goes on and I feel we're improving all the time. We're obviously going to Spain this week so it was great timing to get the deal sorted and I'm looking forward to going out there."