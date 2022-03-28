Work on the training ground pays off for Hoskins with his 49th Cobblers goal

Sam Hoskins and Louis Appere had worked on their link-up play on the training pitch just days before combining for the opening goal against Hartlepool United on Saturday.

Just six minutes were on the clock when Appere cut in from the right flank and slipped a nice ball through to Hoskins who finished coolly under the legs of Nicholas Bilokapic for his 49th Cobblers goal.

That set Town on their way to three vital points which kept them third in Sky Bet League Two.

"Obviously every game for us now is massive and especially so today after what happened last week," said Hoskins. "It was important to bounce back and we managed to do that.

"We will have to rely on Robbo (Liam Roberts) at times and he came up with a big save early on and we scored not long afterwards and that allowed us to get a foothold in the game.

"It could have been more than two in the end. I thought we played really well and we definitely deserved the three points.

"Me and Louis have been working on our link-up play in training throughout the week so it was good that it came off in the game.

Sam Hoskins celebrates his goal against Hartlepool.

"I thought it was good all-round play and we put on pressure just beforehand and that's a big part of our game because we like to press teams and that's something we did throughout the game."

The win was wrapped up by Chanka Zimba's first Cobblers goal just after the hour-mark.

Hoskins added: "Chanka has been unlucky with his injury but we have seen his quality in training and in games as well and it's so important for a striker to get that first goal.

"It will be a relief for him and he could have got another one because he stretched their defence and got in behind a few times and was a real threat. Hopefully now he can push on."

Cobblers are right in the mix for automatic promotion ahead of a huge trip to Mansfield Town this weekend. The Stags could be just a point behind by the time they welcome Northampton if they beat Hartlepool in midweek.

Hoskins continued: "It's still tight at the top but we just have to focus on ourselves because if we keep winning, we will be in a very good position come the end of the season.