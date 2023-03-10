News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Who will start at Hartlepool?
Who will start at Hartlepool?
Who will start at Hartlepool?

With so many players out, who will start for the Cobblers against Hartlepool United?

With eight players likely to be missing this weekend due to either injury or suspension, manager Jon Brady has limited options when it comes to picking his starting line-up against League Two relegation-battlers Hartlepool United.

By James Heneghan
5 hours ago

Aaron McGowan serves the first of his three-game ban while Ali Koiki, Ben Fox and Tyler Magloire are all out for the season, and Shaun McWilliams Akin Odimayo, Danny Hylton and Josh Harrop are nursing injuries. Here’s a potential XI that could take to the field at Victoria Park...

Came back in against Crawley last weekend so likely has the gloves until he drops his standards or picks up an injury.

1. GK: Lee Burge

Came back in against Crawley last weekend so likely has the gloves until he drops his standards or picks up an injury.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Has rarely let anyone down when he's been called upon and Cobblers are going to need him over this next week due to the lack of fit and available defenders.

2. RB: Harvet Lintott

Has rarely let anyone down when he's been called upon and Cobblers are going to need him over this next week due to the lack of fit and available defenders.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Has started the last 19 games in a row.

3. CB: Sam Sherring

Has started the last 19 games in a row.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
The captain has only missed one game this season.

4. CB: Jon Guthrie

The captain has only missed one game this season.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Jon BradyCobblersHartlepool UnitedLeague TwoDanny HyltonVictoria Park