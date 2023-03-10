With so many players out, who will start for the Cobblers against Hartlepool United?
With eight players likely to be missing this weekend due to either injury or suspension, manager Jon Brady has limited options when it comes to picking his starting line-up against League Two relegation-battlers Hartlepool United.
Aaron McGowan serves the first of his three-game ban while Ali Koiki, Ben Fox and Tyler Magloire are all out for the season, and Shaun McWilliams Akin Odimayo, Danny Hylton and Josh Harrop are nursing injuries. Here’s a potential XI that could take to the field at Victoria Park...