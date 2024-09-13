Sixfieldsplaceholder image
With new signings and players back from injury, here's how Cobblers might line-up against Wycombe

By James Heneghan
Published 13th Sep 2024, 10:53 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 10:55 BST
Cobblers host Wycombe Wanderers at Sixfields tomorrow (12.30pm kick-off).

Jon Brady should have one or two players back from injury while Tyler Roberts is also available for the first time after joining on deadline day. Here’s a potential XI and subs….

Lee Burge

1. Goalkeeper

Lee Burge Photo: Pete Norton

Aaron McGowan

2. Right-back

Aaron McGowan Photo: Pete Norton

Jack Baldwin

3. Centre-back

Jack Baldwin Photo: Pete Norton

Jon Guthrie

4. Centre-back

Jon Guthrie Photo: Pete Norton

