Winning start for Cobblers as Ashley-Seal's strike sees off 10-man Port Vale

Benny Ashley-Seal celebrates scoring Cobblers' first goal of the season. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers won on the opening day of the season for the first time in six years as Benny Ashley-Seal's first-half strike sealed victory over 10-man Port Vale at Sixfields on Saturday.

It was a frenetic but entertaining affair, typical of an opening-day encounter, and whilst there was little in it, Town will happily take all three points courtesy of Ashley-Seal's first league goal.

Vale's hopes were hit early in the second-half following a red card for goalkeeper Lucas Covolan, and Cobblers were relatively comfortable thereafter, ensuring Jon Brady and his much-changed side was given a perfect start to the new campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vale goalkeeper Lucas Covolan claims a cross. Picture: Pete Norton.

Brady named eight debutants in his team as Liam Roberts got the nod in goal and Jordan Flores partnered Paul Lewis in midfield, but it was old boy and newly-appointed captain Joseph Mills who started ahead of Ali Koiki at left-back.

A big crowd and lively atmosphere greeted the two teams onto the pitch and Vale responded to it better by making a strong strt smothering the Cobblers with a direct approach in the opening 10 minutes.

Brad Walker and Nicke Kabamba exchanged half chances, both slicing over the crossbar, before Cobblers warmed to their task and hit the front midway through the front.

It wasn't textbook but the huge and much-missed roar told you that home supporters did not care one jot as a long throw caused problems and Ashley-Seal was in the right place at the right time to steer into the net after Kabamba's shot had been blocked.

It was an open first-half though and Vale had a couple of half chances in response with Mitch Pinnock flinging himself in front of Devante Rodney's goalbound shot and then Tom Pett bringing the first save out of Roberts.

Vale really should have been back on level terms by half-time, but James Wilson somehow conspired to miss from just two yards out after being set up by Rodney.

The visitors began on the front foot after the break but their chances were severely hampered just short of the hour-mark when goalkeeper Lucas Covolan was rightly sent off for tripping Kabamba, who would have been away on goal.

The game suddenly had a bit of an edge to it as Aaron McGowan, Dylan Connolly and Jon Guthrie were all booked, but there was a shortage of goalmouth action, which suited the Cobblers just fine given the match situation.

Ali Koiki was straight into the action as a substitute with 10 minutes to play when he teed up fellow replacement Shaun McWilliams with some quick footwork, but Vale's second-choice goalkeeper Aidan Stone was equal to the task.

Vale created only a couple of half chances with their 10 men but Roberts saved comfortably and McGowan blocked superbly, and whilst the home side wasted numerous openings on the counter, one goal was sufficient for all three points.

Cobblers: Roberts, McGowan, Horsfall, Guthrie, Mills (c), Lewis, Flores (McWilliams 69), Connolly (Koiki 80), Pinnock, Ashley-Seal (Rose 53), Kabamba

Subs not used: Maxted, Nelson, Chukwuemeka, Etete

Vale: Covolan, Jones, Walker (Hurst 75), Smith, Worrall, Johnson (Stone 56), Martin, Rodney, Conlon, Pett, Wilson (Proctor 75)

Subs not used: Legge, Garrity, Benning, Cass

Referee: Simon Mather

Attendance: 5,804