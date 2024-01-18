Winger Springett says he will offer 'something different' to the Cobblers attack

Loan signing Tony Springett believes he will offer the Cobblers attack 'something different' for the rest of the season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Norwich City youngster has signed on at Sixfields for the rest of the Sky Bet League One campaign, and is looking forward to getting stuck into helping the Cobblers maintain their impressive season so far.

A Republic of Ireland Under-20 international, Springett is highly rated at Carrow Road, and has made 13 appearances for the first team this season, including 10 in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he hasn't featured in David Wagner's plans since coming on as a late substitute in the 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town on December 16, and has decided to spread his wings in search of regular game time, landing in Northampton.

Tony Springett is looking forward to showing what he can do in a Cobblers shirt (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

And he is confident he can bring some attacking spice and variety to Jon Brady's team.

"I probably offer something a little but different from the wingers that are playing at the moment," said the 21-year-old when asked how he sees himself fitting into the Town team.

"I am obviously not as tall and not as big as them, but playing in the pockets and the spaces, I feel like I am quite powerful and I am quite direct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As soon as I get the ball the first thing I am thinking of is how can we score a goal? But I can also be patient at times.

Tony Springett has played 13 times for Norwich City this season (Picture: Paul Harding/Getty Images)

"So I am a bit more agile, and a bit more on the ball and dribbling rather than powerful and big and strong. I offer something different."

Springett has spoken of being at his happiest when playing football, and he is also looking forward to being offered the freedom to be himself in a claret and white shirt.

"It was important for me to pick a team where the manager believes in you, and will put you out there so you can be yourself and be free and roam around the pitch," said the London-born player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is not just about sticking to one position and having the same tactics drilled into you.

"He (Brady) gives you a kind of free role to get around the front three and see what is on the pitch and what can happen, and make the decision for yourself."

Springett signed on Monday and has quickly settled in with his new team-mates, enjoying his first week of training at Moulton College.

He has been impressed by what has has seen, and also believes there is no reason why the Cobblers, currently ninth in the table and 12 points off the play-offs, can't set their sights high over the final four months of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just want to play games, and since moving into the changing rooms and meeting the lads, I get on with them really well," he said.

"The team is in really good form right now, and I am happy to come in and try and contribute as much as I can.

"The play-offs is hopefully something we can go for. I believe in them, the coach believes in them, and I think we all believe in each other.