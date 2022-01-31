Winger Connolly makes switch to League One club

Cobblers winger Dylan Connolly has completed a permanent move to League One outfit Morecambe.

The Irishman left St Mirren for Sixfields in the summer but has been hit by COVID and made only 13 appearances in the league this season, just three of which were starts.

With four attacking players already signed this month, Northampton manager Jon Brady was happy to let Connolly leave in pursuit of more regular football.

Dylan Connolly.

Morecambe are currently 21st in Sky Bet League One and have Cobblers' former head of recruitment Martin Foyle working behind the scenes.

Brady said: "The opportunity came up for Dylan to go to Morecambe and given he hasn't played as much first-team football as he would have liked.

"We felt this was in the best interests of both the club and Dylan.