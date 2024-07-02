Wilson's attributes make him a good fit, says Brady, as former Manchester United player joins Cobblers
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 28-year-old has agreed a one-year deal at Sixfields, which includes the option of a further year, following his release from Port Vale at the end of last season. A versatile forward who can play across the front line, Wilson started his career at Old Trafford before spells with Brighton, Derby and Sheffield United.
"James is a talented player and someone we are very pleased to sign," said Brady. "He has an excellent pedigree and is a good age. He has undoubted quality and is a little different to the players we have in the squad.
"He can play up front or in behind the strikers, he is technically very good and a very intelligent player and can link play. He won’t necessarily be on the top line because he can play between the lines but he’s still got a bit of speed, he scores goals and physically he’s strong so I feel he has many attributes that will benefit us.
"We are looking to have a different mix and a blend of attributes among our attacking players and James will be part of that group. Over the course of a long and demanding season you need to have options and be able to utilise different skills.
"We believe we are good fit for each other. He has great experience and he has a good temperament and James can play an important role for us and we are delighted to welcome him on board."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.