Willis 'feels at home' with Cobblers and says it was a 'no-brainer to sign new deal

Jordan Willis

Cobblers defender Jordan Willis says it was a ‘no-brainer’ to agree a new contract and extend his stay at Sixfields.

The 29-year-old joined Northampton on a free transfer in October and made 13 appearances before signing a new deal earlier this week, which will keep him at the club until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was all about playing regular football when I first joined and I've got that in my time here so far,” said Willis. “To come in and become a part of this team has been amazing. That's going to continue now and I'm over the moon to get it sorted and I just want to keep playing games and keep helping the team.

"There was a little bit of interest from elsewhere but I've fitted in here really well. I knew (Lee) Burgey and (Ryan) Haynesy from before so that helped me settle in and I was made to feel at home very quickly.

"It was a no-brainer really. This is the first time since leaving Sunderland that I've had a contract extension so it's really nice to have that recognition and I feel I'm back to where I want to be.”

Willis somehow played the full 90 during Friday’s win over Lincoln City despite visibly struggling with cramp in the final 15 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It feels a really sweet win,” he added. “We wanted to show a reaction and the fans behind goal were fantastic and they carried us throughout the game.

"It was a bit of a struggle towards the end but I got through the game. There's so many games crammed in during this period of the season but I managed to finish the game and I'm buzzing with the three points.

"I had cramp and I was just trying to stretch out as much as possible and that seemed to work. I soldiered on and three points was what we came here for so I'm over the moon, and it’s an amazing moment when you go over and celebrate with the fans. They travelled in their numbers and we could hear them all the way throughout the game.