Williams confirmed as scorer of Cobblers' opener against Newport

The EFL's dubious goals committee has confirmed Andy Williams as the scorer of Cobblers' opening goal against Newport County on Saturday.

There was some debate as to whether or not the strike would go down as own goal by Newport defender Mark O'Brien, who tried to clear off the line but only succeeded in slicing into his own net.

But the dubious goals panel has awarded the goal to Williams, his fourth of the campaign.

After the game, Williams said: "Jordan (Turnbull) hit a good shot and the defender made a mistake and I was there to put it into the back net, albeit via a defender!

"Ideally it would have been me who hit the back of the net but the kid was on the line and it was already going in so I'm delighted to get another goal. That's four now for the season and I'm looking to go on a bit of a run now.

"It's always important to get an early goal in any game and I was delighted it was me who got the chance."