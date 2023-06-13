The Saints have added two more new signings to their ranks with the arrivals of Jay Williams and Tyler Lyttle.

Williams enjoyed an impressive campaign for Brackley’s local rivals Banbury United in their debut season in the Vanarama National League North in 2022/23.

The 22-year-old, who can play as a centre-half and a defensive midfielder, came through the ranks at Northampton Town before having spells at other clubs including Kettering Town, Harrogate Town and AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Cosmos Matwasa is staying on for another season at Brackley Town. Picture by Josh Nesden

Williams made 35 appearances for Banbury, scoring four goals but now he has signed for Brackley and boss Cowan said: “Jay is a real coup for us having had a brilliant season.

“We’ve managed to get ahead of a few others for his signature as he has really bought into what we want to do here.

“An excellent centre-half, Jay also brings some versatility in other areas too.”

Lyttle, meanwhile, has joined Brackley following a successful season at Southern League Premier Central side Stourbridge.

The 26-year-old, who is the son of former Nottingham Forest full-back Des, can play as either a right-back or right-sided midfielder.

Lyttle came through the academy at Wolverhampton Wanderers before signing for Bristol Rovers and has since featured for the likes of Stafford Rangers, Hednesford Town and Rushall Olympic.

Last season, he made 33 appearances for Stourbridge and scored seven goals and Cowan added: “Tyler is young, fit and has excelled at Step 3 these last few years.

“I’m really happy to have him at our club and I know he is relishing the opportunity to test himself at this level.”

Cowan has also moved to retain another member of last season’s squad with winger Cosmos Matwasa agreeing to stay on at St James Park.

“Cos is an extremely exciting player who is hungry and has the desire to be successful at our club,” Cowan said.